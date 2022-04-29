Danny Lee Sharp was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Tuesday by Circuit Judge John Graham after a Jackson County Jury convicted him in February.
Sharp was convicted of sodomy first degree, two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 and two counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes.
The victim was a six-year-old girl at the time of the incidents. At the age of 9, she testified during Sharp’s trial.
The incidents were first reported in December 2018. Sharp was indicted in June 2019.
The stepmother of the victim, Natalie Steele, testified during Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, saying the victim can and will succeed despite what Sharp did to her.
“She’s overcome obstacles,” said Steele. “I can’t imagine what she’s overcome the last three years. She bravely told her story during trial. She’s a warrior, fearless and my hero.”
Assistant District Attorney Krystina Jackson said Sharp’s connection with the victim was through her grandmother, Connie Sue York Summerford, who was indicted for aiding and abetting the sexual abuse of a child under 12. Jackson said Summerford’s case is still pending.
Graham offered Sharp the chance to speak on his behalf before sentencing. Sharp declined, shaking his head.
“I have great sympathy for this child,” said Graham. “This is disgusting, reprehensible and sickening. There is very little that can be done to restore her innocence.”
In addition to life in prison, Graham sentenced Sharp to 20 years on the sexual abuse convictions and 10 years suspended, followed by three years of state probation, on the enticing a child convictions.
Jackson said Sharp is still facing drug charges.
“When officers responded to the location when it was first reported, they located drugs,” said Jackson.
Jackson said Sharp has a May 4 court date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.