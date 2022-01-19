The month of February is nationally recognized as Spay and Neuter Awareness Month to encourage people to have their sterilized. Animal shelters kill around a million cats and dogs each year, most are healthy and adoptable but there are not enough homes. This tragic overpopulation of pets also costs citizens and taxpayers millions of dollars annually.
Spaying and neutering your pets is a proven way to drastically reduce the overpopulation of pets and feral cats and save animal lives. Spaying and neutering is not only responsible, but it helps our pet’s live longer, healthier lives, and helps ensure every pet has a loving family.
To celebrate Spay and Neuter Awareness Month, Spay Neuter Jackson County AL (SNJCA) has several additional spay/neuter events. They will have a “No More Cattin’ Around” male cat neuter event with Phillips Animal Clinic in Scottsboro on Feb. 2 and with Mountain Top Animal Clinic in Pisgah on Feb. 9.
On Feb. 10, there will be a female dog spay transport to Huntsville and a female cat spay transport on Feb. 24. The events are limited and fill fast. To sign up, get prices or more information, please visit their Facebook page.
Also, on Saturday, Feb. 12, SNJCA will host a bake sale fundraiser at Scottsboro Petsense. There will be a large variety of Valentine’s treats for sale and you can enter a drawing for a free spay or neuter for your pet.
To help bring awareness to the importance of spay and neutering in our community, Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy signed a proclamation on Jan. 24 making February Spay and Neuter Awareness Month for the City of Scottsboro.
McCamy is encouraging all residents to have their pets spayed and neutered especially before the spring and summer months when there is a high volume of unwanted puppy and kitten litters. He also encourages citizens to support the efforts and mission of SNJCA.
As part of their regular services, SNJCA has a voucher program for Jackson County residents. To qualify for this program, you must have a yearly household income of $40,000 or less, or receive Social Security, Medicaid, welfare, unemployment or food assistance. The copay for a cat surgery is $30 and $40 for a dog surgery.
You can apply for the voucher program online at www.snjca.org, through their Facebook page, or call 256-299-9726 to request an application by mail. You must provide proof you qualify. When your application is approved, you will be mailed a voucher that is accepted at five county clinics. They include Phillip’s Small Animal Clinic and Scottsboro Pet Care in Scottsboro, Mud Creek Veterinary Services in Hollywood, Mountain Top Animal Clinic in Pisgah and North Jackson Animal Clinic in Stevenson. SNJCA is grateful to these local veterinarian clinics for partnering with them to offer this much needed county program.
If you don’t qualify for the voucher program, SNJCA provides monthly transports to low cost spay and neuter clinics. They transport to North Alabama Spay Neuter in Huntsville and Southern Alliance located in Fayetteville TN. The transports have no income or county restrictions and you (only) pay the clinic’s prices, there is no fee for the transport. For more information on their transports visit their Facebook page under events.
In 2021 SNJCA helped 616 dogs and cats with spay and neuter surgeries. In the beginning of the year, they received a $8,000 grant from DJT (Bob Barker Foundation). SNJCA President Heather Carlin stated they were unable to have regular events and donations were low because of the pandemic, so the grant was a true blessing. Since SNJCA formed in 2017, they have assisted 2,433 pets with spay and neuter surgeries.
SNJCA has had their biggest start of any year so far. By January 12th, they had already issued 45 spay/neuter vouchers. Carlin said they are thrilled the community is recognizing the importance, but funding will be an issue this year, keeping the program going. SNJCA needs a volunteer for grant writing and volunteers to help with events. If you would like to volunteer, please call 256-299-9726.
If you would like to donate to the voucher program, visit their website www.snjcal.org, their Facebook page or mail donations to SNJCA, P.O. Box 972, Scottsboro, Al 35768. 100 percent of your donation goes into the voucher program. SNJCA is an approved 501(c)(3) charity, donations are fully tax deductible within the IRS determination.
