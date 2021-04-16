Scottsboro Senior Center has long been a place where senior citizens can socialize and enjoy activities. When COVID-19 began to make its way stateside, senior citizens were immediately placed near the top in vulnerability and measures needed to be taken to ensure their safety.
While Gov. Kay Ivey’s Safer Apart order allows for senior centers across Alabama to re-open beginning Monday, April 19, the seven senior centers in Jackson County will remain closed for the time being.
In a press release, Jackson County Nutrition Coordinator Linda Larcom of the Jackson County Council on Aging cited that while senior centers are allowed to re-open, the guidelines for re-opening “are so restrictive” that Jackson County Senior Centers decided to remain closed for the time being.
“The decision to reopen for indoor activities at the senior centers will be made by each Municipality or department head, along with senior center managers. We look forward to the day we can all gather again and hope that when this mandate ends on May 5th that some restrictions will be lifted. Continue to communicate with the senior center manager for the reopening date in May,” said Larcom in a press release.
