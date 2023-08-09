The Central Office for the Jackson County Board of Education is officially moved into the Kevin Dukes Career and Innovation Academy. With that done, the former property was up for sale.
At their August meeting, the board approved the contract terms with Mountain Lakes Behavioral Center,Inc., for the sale of the Central Office property. They authorized Superintendent Jason Davidson to execute all documents related to the contract and sale of this property.
In other business at their monthly meeting, the board:
- approved an agreement between the Jackson County Board of Education and the Jackson County Sheriff to provide School Resource Officers
- approved the purchase of HRS Professional Development and certification to Marzano for $167,000 with federal funds
- approved the purchase of literacy materials to supplement the ELA curriculum to McGraw Hill for $136,000 with ESSER 3 funds
- approved the purchase of Professional Development for district leaders to Marzano for $65,000
- approved the bid for diesel fuel to JAT Oil, Inc., for $2.7163 per gallon
- approved the bid for propane to Ferrell Gas for $1.27 per gallon
- approved the bid for gasoline to Sweetwater Valley for $3.1469 per gallon
- approved the 2023-2024 Student Handbook
The mailing address for the Central Office is P.O. Box 549, Hollywood, AL 35752. The physical address is 29727 U.S. Hwy 72, Suite A, Hollywood, AL 35752.
