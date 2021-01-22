Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, JAN. 19
• A report of assault at the county jail.
• A report of burglary on Highway 71 in Pisgah.
• A report of possession of a controlled substance on County Road 527 in Woodville.
• A report of public intoxication on Highway 71 in Section.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20
• A report of theft on County Road 28 in Scottsboro.
• A report of theft on County Road 51 in Dutton.
• A report of theft on County Road 70 in Bridgeport.
• A report of a domestic dispute on County Road 292 in Bryant.
• A report of assault on County Road 61 in Pisgah.
• A report of a stolen vehicle on County Road 28 in Scottsboro.
THURSDAY, JAN. 21
• A report of possession of a controlled substance on College Road in Dutton.
FRIDAY, JAN. 22
• A report of assault on Mud Creek Circle in Hollywood.
• A report of a stolen vehicle on Highway 79 in Scottsboro.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JAN. 19
• Rory Eugine Martin Jr., 32 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Timothy Scott Little, 33 of Woodville, was charged with theft of services fourth degree.
• Jimmy Lane Hannah, 44 of Woodville, was charged with failure to pay.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20
• Joel Wayne Foshee, 24 of Stevenson, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree and two counts of theft first degree.
• John Wayne Cooper, 36 of Bryant, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation and bond forfeiture and charged with three counts of failure to appear and failure to pay.
• Jeremy Shane Nunley, 47 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to pay.
• Lacey Christina Krebs, 26 of Woodville, was arrested on a court order.
• Heath Bradley Harless, 31 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Kenneth Wayne Foshee, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
THURSDAY, JAN. 21
• Jessica Dean Finley, 26 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
• Shauna Alexis Wheeler, 22 of Boaz, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
• Zachary Snapp, 40 of Rainsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• David Maurice McDonald, 43 of Section, was charged with DUI.
• Ashley M. Gray, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with trafficking, possession of marijuana first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20
• At 3:37 p.m., a report of theft by deception in the 1400 block of County Park Road.
THURSDAY, JAN. 21
• At 7 a.m., a report of duty to stop and remain at scene in the 400 block of Old Larkinsville Road.
• At 3:33 p.m., a report of forgery third degree, possession of a forged instrument third degree and identity theft in the 17000 block of Highway 35.
• At 6:42 p.m., a report of theft first degree in the 300 block of Scott Street.
• At 6:42 p.m., a report of harassment in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JAN. 19
• Jessica Carlson, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana first degree, two counts of illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Marcus Rivers, 43 of Monroeville, was charged with obstructing governmental operations.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20
• Johnathan Taylor, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Kenneth Wayne Foshee, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
