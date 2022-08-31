NSM

North Sand Mountain High School has started a new club this year, and it has become very popular in a short time. These are the club members as of last week, but more students could join as word gets around. Sara Condra, interpreter for the deaf, is the faculty  sponsor for this club. The students are learning some common phrases. North Sand Mountain Principal Dustin Roden attends the meetings and puts what he learns to use each morning when he greets Layton Green. Layton loves this new club and say it makes him feel more a part of the school as fellow students learn his language. 

 Photo | Peggy M. Himburg

Sara Condra, a nationally certified interpreter for the deaf, pitched the idea of the club to North Sand Mountain Principal Dustin Roden. From the first announcement, students have expressed interest in learning sign language.

Condra works through the Jackson County Board of Education and is assigned to North Sand Mountain. She wants the students to have an opportunity to learn sign language as a means of communication with the deaf. 

