Sara Condra, a nationally certified interpreter for the deaf, pitched the idea of the club to North Sand Mountain Principal Dustin Roden. From the first announcement, students have expressed interest in learning sign language.
Condra works through the Jackson County Board of Education and is assigned to North Sand Mountain. She wants the students to have an opportunity to learn sign language as a means of communication with the deaf.
Layton Green, a freshman, is the student assigned to Condra. He is very excited about the Sign Language Club.
When asked through his interpreter how he felt about the club he said “It’s cool! It fills my heart!” You could just tell by his expressions and the big smile on his face how happy he felt about it.
The principal says good morning in sign language to Layton as he arrives at school. “It makes me feel more a part of the school,” added Layton. Layton says he likes North Sand Mountain High School. “It’s the best!”
Since the club has started, students have been stopping Layton in the hall to talk with him. He was surprised when this first happened.
Josue Luna, a senior bilingual student, said, “I believe it is important to communicate with all types of people. I enjoy what is the club is doing.”
English is not his first language, so Josue is delighted to learn another language to communicate with people.
“I like sign language and want to become an interpreter,” said Alea McKenzie, a sophomore. “I already knew some sign language.”
Freshman Sadie Starkey said, “You never know when something might happen and cause you to lose your hearing.”
She knows when she graduates and goes off to school, she may be around more deaf students. She wants to be able to be more talkative with them.
Layton preaches at his church. He preached at a youth meeting and the video of that service got over 9,000 views. “I‘m not going to stop!” he added.
The Sign Language Club meets during lunch. In addition to the students who attend, you will also find the principal and some of the teachers at the meeting.
Condra hopes the students will enjoy the club and have some fun. She has some surprises in store for those students who attend regularly.
Condra said her interest in sign language started with a deaf neighbor when she was a child. She went off to Carolina University, formerly Piedmont International University, to earn a bachelor of science degree in deaf studies with a concentration in sign language interpretation.
In addition to her national certification, she is licensed by the State of Alabama which has one of the stricter licensing laws.
American Sign Language (ASL) is a complete, natural language that has the same linguistic properties as spoken languages. It is expressed by movements of the hands and face. It was amazing to watch the communication between Layton and his interpreter.
One of the most important changes the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 brought to deaf people was the ability to communicate more easily. ASL and the need for ASL interpreters has become more widely recognized since the passage of this act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.