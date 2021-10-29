State Rep. Tommy Hanes said this week he is disappointed in Gov. Kay Ivey’s executive order dealing with federal vaccine mandates, saying it doesn’t go far enough.
“Ivey’s executive order does not go far enough, because it only protects employees of the state executive branch,” said Hanes.
Hanes also reaffirmed his unwavering belief that nobody in Alabama should be forced to take the vaccine.
“This order did nothing to protect workers in Alabama who contract with the federal government, or our citizens who work for an Alabama business that has more than 100 employees, which [President Joe] Biden is targeting right now.”
Biden’s mandate requires federal employees and employers with federal government employees and contractors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Also, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will create a rule for private sector companies with 100 or more employees to require their employees to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.
On Monday, Ivey issued an executive order criticizing Biden and encouraging Attorney General Steve Marshall to explore legal remedies through the federal courts.
Hanes is stressing the importance to passing HB31, a piece of legislation sponsored by State Rep. Ritchie Whorton, that would prohibit employers from discriminating against employees in personnel-related decisions based on immunization status.
Whorton said HB 31 was written to protect Alabama residents from discrimination based on COVID-19 vaccination status.
“I believe strongly in the ability of my constituents and the people of Alabama to make the most informed educated decision about whether to vaccinate or not,” said Whorton. “I believe that this choice is extremely persona, l and each individual should have the ability to do what she or he believes is best for their health. This is not something that should be mandated by the government and should certainly not dictate whether a person can remain employed by their current workplace. Vaccination status does not determine whether someone is qualified to do their job.”
Whorton said HB 31 removes the legal burden from a business owner to enforce the mandate and terminate its valuable employees.
“This issue is multifaceted, and this bill addresses many issues that enforcing this mandate will cause,” he added.
Hanes criticized Ivey, saying she “has proven that she is bought and paid for by the Business Council of Alabama, which lobbies strongly against giving people the choice of what goes in their bodies.”
“It is clear the governor will not stand up for our freedoms and is instead leaving the issue to the court system, a classic RINO move,” added Hanes. “If Ivey cannot do what is right and demand HB31 pass, then she is a part of the problem. I will always stand for our freedom and will never let you down unlike the RINO’s in Montgomery who bow to the corporate lobby.”
