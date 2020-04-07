Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, APRIL 3
• Patrick Blake Roberts, 31 of Flat Rock, was charged with assault first degree, three counts of failure to appear and probation revocation.
SATURDAY, APRIL 4
• Christian Isaiah Stallings, 22 of Henagar, was charged with public intoxication.
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, MARCH 30
• A report of a stolen vehicle on Highway 40 in Henagar.
• A report of theft on County Road 53 in Skyline.
• A report of possession of a controlled substance on County Road 92 in Bryant.
• A report of criminal mischief on County Road 33 in Hollywood.
• A report of theft on County Road 104 in Stevenson.
• A report of a stolen vehicle on County Road 93 in Bryant.
• A report of animal cruelty on County Road 361 in Pisgah.
TUESDAY, MARCH 31
• A report of sexual assault – statutory rape on County Road 93 in Bryant.
• A report of burglary on County Road 176 in Dutton.
• A report of burglary on County Road 30 in Limrock.
• A report of theft on County Road 107 in Skyline.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1
• A report of assault at the Jackson County Jail.
• A report of theft on County Road 732 in Bryant.
• A report of theft on Lexington Drive in Scottsboro.
• A report of harassment on County Road 707 in Henagar.
THURSDAY, APRIL 2
• A report of fraud on County Road 4 in Holly Tree.
• A report of damaged property on County Road 108 in Woodville.
• A miscellaneous report on County Road 147 in Stevenson.
• A report of a stolen vehicle on County Road 713 in Higdon.
• A report of violation of a court order on County Road 78 in Pisgah.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, APRIL 2
• Daniel Patrick Flatt, 26 of Henagar, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting)
• Jessie C. Wright, 54 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
INCIDENTS
SATURDAY, APRIL 4
• At 3:30 a.m., a report of assault third degree and public lewdness at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 11:29 a.m., a report of theft of lost property fourth degree and three counts of fraudulent use of debit or credit card at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
SUNDAY, APRIL 5
• At 9:09 a.m., a report of breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft first degree at the 2300 Block of County Park Campground.
• At 1:20 p.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance at the 800 Block of South Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.