The Jackson County Board of Education (JCBOE) approved an $800, before taxes, stipend to all county employees for their efforts during the 2020- 21 COVID-19 pandemic at its meeting held May 12.
The stipend will be paid to employees upon completion of additional training related to COVID recovery.
“We are doing some extra training after hours,” said JCBOE Superintendent Kevin Dukes. “The training will be COVID related. There are a few things we did this year that were different that teachers say, ‘I’ll do this forever,’ and some they say, ‘Please, Mr. Dukes let’s not ever do this again.’ The training will tie all of that together, plus prepare us for the next school year.”
Dukes said the board wants to reward JCBOE employees for their hard work.
“Teachers have worked their tails off this year, all educators not just teachers. Custodians, lunchroom workers, aides, everybody. We want to give the stipend to all employees to show we appreciate them,” Dukes said.
In other business, the board approved several motions relating to personnel. It approved the retirement of Robert Higginbotham, Brenda McCrary, Kevin McBride, Michelle Richard and Karen Millican, and the resignation of Pamela White and Tyler Vann.
The board did not renew 31 certified positions and 12 non-certified positions throughout the county. Board members approved employing 29 summer school teachers, three summer school aides and two summer school nursers.
The board also approved a three-year contract with Jeff Middleton, Chief School Financial Officer and approved Kellie Hancock as a volunteer assistant cheerleading coach at Section High School.
In addition, JCBOE data and accountability coordinator Robert Pritchett asked the board to consider extending high school counselor contracts to help cover duties that must be completed during summer months.
“These individuals work very hard for our districts and do many things for our schools … All of the time we are calling on our counselors,” Pritchett said. “Part of their duties can’t be completed during the school year because of the season in which they occur, even if they go above and beyond on nights and weekends, which they do. It just can’t be done without working in summer.”
Counselors are currently on a 10-month contract.
Board Member Angela Guess said she could understand the request.
“When a counselor does the job they’re supposed to do, it makes your whole school run better and it is a full time job,” Guess said.
Board president Chad Gorham said the board would explore the option.
The next board meeting will be held June 9, with a work session beginning at 5 p.m.
