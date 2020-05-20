Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
THURSDAY, MAY 14
• A report of trespassing on County Road 663 in Henagar.
• A report of theft on County Road 38 in Section.
• A report of theft on County Road 44 in Section.
• A report of forgery on County Road 103 in Paint Rock.
• A report of trespassing on County Road 43 in Section.
FRIDAY, MAY 15
• A report of theft on County Road 267 in Bryant.
• A report of burglary on County Road 8 in Woodville.
• A report of assault on County Road 451 in Dutton.
• A report of stolen property on County Road 47 in Dutton.
• A report of trespassing on County Road 6 in Woodville.
• A report of assault on County Road 451 in Dutton.
SATURDAY, MAY 16
• A report of a suspicious vehicle on County Road 93 in Bryant.
• A report of theft on County Road 684 in Flat Rock.
SUNDAY, MAY 17
• A report of a suspicious vehicle on County Road 14 in Flat Rock.
• A report of a domestic issue on County Road 51 in Dutton.
MONDAY, MAY 18
• A report of a domestic issue on Gothard Avenue in Bridgeport.
• A report of harassment on Highway 40 in Henagar.
• A report of criminal mischief on County Road 265 in Section.
• A report of theft on County Road 126 in Pisgah.
• A report of theft on Williamson Street in Paint Rock.
• A report of theft on County Road 6 in Woodville.
• A report of harassment on County Road 213 in Hollywood.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MAY 15
• Matthew R. Thomas, 33 of Hollywood, was charged with four counts of failure to appear.
• Amos Joe Nance, 37 of Whitwell, Tenn., was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Michael Allen Angel, 34 of Stevenson, was charged with probation revocation.
• James Ryan Badget, 34 of Stevenson, was charged with theft of property fourth degree and probation revocation.
• James Anthony Grays, 31 of Huntsville, was charged with probation revocation.
SATURDAY, MAY 16
• Donald Neil Knight, 59 of Fackler, was charged with obstructing government operations and public intoxication.
• Michael Anthony Rogers, 28 of Mentone, was charged with possession of a firearm, promoting prison contraband second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a short barrel shotgun.
SUNDAY, MAY 17
• Christian Bevel, 21 of Bridgeport, was charged with DUI.
• Bobby Wade Miles, 31 of Bridgeport, was charged with fleeing to elude.
• Johnny Rayford Suits, Jr., 51 of Trenton, Georgia, was charged with two counts of probation revocation and failure to pay.
MONDAY, MAY 18
• Aaron K. Smothers, 32 of Rainsville, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Tristan Lee Sawyer, 21 of Bridgeport, was charged with violation of release order.
• Shawn Douglas Adkins, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
THURSDAY, MAY 14
• At 8:33 a.m., a report of receiving stolen property at the 3000 Block of Lakeshore Drive.
FRIDAY, MAY 15
• At 2:21 p.m., a report of criminal mischief third degree at the 400 Block of Ed Hembree Drive.
• At 3:56 p.m., a report of harassment and theft fourth degree on Edmonds Drive.
• At 8:04 p.m., a report of unauthorized use of a vehicle on Woodhaven Street.
SATURDAY, MAY 16
• At 8:33 a.m., a report of sexual misconduct at the 18000 Block of Highway 35.
• At 12:18 p.m., a report of theft first degree on Micah Way.
• At 2:53 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 3:59 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 4:28 p.m., a report of burglary third degree at the 400 Block of South Houston Street.
SUNDAY, MAY 17
• At 9:58 a.m., a report of assault second degree and breaking and entering a vehicle at the 400 Block of East Willow Street.
• At 12:59 p.m., a report of public intoxication at the 200 Block of Elm Street.
• At 6:49 p.m., a report of theft second degree on County Road 529.
• At 7:15 p.m., a report of criminal trespassing third degree at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
MONDAY, MAY 18
• At 11 a.m., a report of theft third degree and possession of a forged instrument at the 1500 Block of Willow Street.
• At 2:45 p.m., a report of identity theft at the 3000 Block of Goldenrod Road.
• At 4:10 p.m., a report of breaking and entering a vehicle and theft fourth degree at the 23000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 4:26 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree and interference with a domestic violence call on Broad Street.
• At 5:19 p.m., a report of harassment on County Road 77.
•At 7:14 p.m., a report of breaking and entering a vehicle and theft third degree at the 2300 Block of County Park Road.
• At 7:25 p.m., a report of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and identity theft at the 300 Block of County Park Road.
• At 7:59 p.m., a report of criminal littering at the 3000 Block of Broad Street.
• At 10:09 p.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment at the 300 Block of Woods Cove Road.
ARRESTS
SATURDAY, MAY 16
• Randy Lucas Davis, 57 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
SUNDAY, MAY 17
• William J. Sexton, 52 of Chattanooga, Tenn., was charged with public intoxication.
MONDAY, MAY 18
• Weldon Ray Stockman, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree and interfering with a domestic violence call.
• Jason Lee Oyler, 36 of Rainsville, was charged with attempting to elude, possession of marijuana second degree, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment.
• Jason Dewayne Puckett, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with attempting to elude, possession of marijuana second degree, resisting arrest and failure to appear.
