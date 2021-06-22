A joint drug investigation last Friday resulted in the arrests of two men.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said an investigation by the Bridgeport Police Department, Stevenson Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office culminated in the search of a residence on Ohio Avenue in Stevenson.
Harnen said authorities located approximately 1.04 pounds of synthetic marijuana (Spice), 25 grams of methamphetamine, six ounces of marijuana, 90 oxycodone pills, 13 vapes containing THC and drug paraphernalia.
Nicholas Lashaun Price, 33 of Stevenson, and Kevin Lashane Smith, 29 of Hollywood, were both arrested in connection with the search and seizure.
Price was charged with trafficking in spice, possession of marijuana first degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Smith was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both suspects were taken to the Jackson County Jail, where they were later released on bond.
