LIFE Resources of Jackson County has partnered with the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce to start a program called Second Chance Towards Success.
Second Chance Towards Success aims to allow people motivated to re-enter the workforce the opportunity to meet three times per week for four weeks, working on work ethic skills, manufacturing safety principles, financial literacy, conflict management, diversity, basic computer training, resume building, mock interviews and ‘dress for success’.
Though this would be their first time running this program, this is not LIFE Resource’s first time working in workforce development.
“We started (a program) last fall to help our unhoused guests to gain employment. When we started, it was to help our unhoused people and we’re continuing that now and broadening it for the entire community to benefit from this,” Leeinda Bachelor said.
They hope to run Second Chance Towards Success three times per year but with this being the first run of the program, its difficult to tell how often it will come around, with grant funds being the biggest variable for how often it can run. For now, they’re focused on this current set of classes and another they plan to run in the Fall.
“We’ll know more about it in the Fall,” Bachelor said.
The classes start on July 10 and registration is currently open. People interested in the program are asked to contact Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce Talent Development Director Nancy Griggs at 256-259-5500.
(0) comments
