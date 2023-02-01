A familiar face has returned to Stevenson Middle School (SMS). Leigh-Ann Kittrell is elated to be back at SMS where she is now serving as the principal.
She was transferred from a teacher at the Alternative School to her new position at the January meeting of the Jackson County Board of Education.
“Being back at SMS is amazing,” said Kittrell. “I could not have asked for a better welcome from the school and community.”
Kittrell grew up in the Stevenson community and has taught in Jackson County schools for 22 years with the last five being at the Alternative School. She said that she has loved working at that school.
She began teaching fifth grade English at SMS in 2000 and stayed until that unit was lost.
She moved to EPCOT (Earnest Pruett Center of Technology) the next year. She returned to SMS in 2003 where she taught fifth grade English and science before moving to sixth grade to teach English. When she returned to EPCOT in 2017, it was to head the Alternative School.
Kittrell is happy to have the opportunity to “come back home.” “I am so very excited to be back and in the role of principal so I can be involved with all of the faculty and staff.” This is her first full week in her new position.
“The students, teachers, staff, parents, and community are all why Stevenson Middle School is amazing!” said Kittrell.
Kittrell has gone straight to work for the students, faculty, and staff at SMS. She has already tweaked a few rules for the students.
She has reached out to the mayor of Stevenson and the power board for some help with a few repairs to the school grounds.
Although Kittrell has hit the door at full speed, she said that any future changes will be made in conjunction with the staff and be based on what is best for the school.
“SMS has a great school culture, and there is no need to make any type of major changes if they are not needed. Stevenson Middle School has always been a wonderful place with high expectations,” she added.
Kittrell earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 2000. She earned her master’s degree in educational administration in 2003.
A native of Stevenson, Kittrell is the daughter of Barry and Sue Smith and has a sister, Meredith. She and her husband, Chris Kittrell, have two sons. Matt and his wife, Makayla, live in Stevenson, and Blake lives in Denver, Colorado.
Kittrell is a member of the First Baptist Church of Stevenson. She is on the board at the Jackson County ARC.
Kittrell is ready for this new role in her education path. “All of my years of teaching have been positive, and I have made lifelong friends.”
When this principal has free time, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She also likes fishing with her dad and kayaking.
