Absentee voting for the Nov. 8 General Election is underway. Circuit Clerk Bart Buchanan, who serves as the county’s absentee election manager, said the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Monday, Oct. 24.
Buchanan said other important dates to remember leading up to the election include:
• Nov. 1 – The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by mail.
• Nov. 3 – The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by hand no later than 4:30 p.m.
• Nov. 7 – The last day to return absentee ballots by hand to the absentee election manager.
• Nov. 8 – Absentee ballots must be returned by mail to the absentee election manager no later than noon.
Absentee ballot applications can be downloaded online at www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/absentee-voting or requested by visiting or calling Buchanan. Voters may also contact the Secretary of State’s Election Division at 334-242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application.
Buchanan said he can be reached at 256-574-9380.
“If you get no answer, leave a message,” he said. “I will call you back. I want to make it as easy as I can for people to vote.”
Voters who are eligible to vote pursuant to the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) will have until Nov. 8 to postmark an absentee ballot.
Buchanan said when voting absentee be sure to check the box for reasons voting absentee.
“If it’s not checked, your vote won’t count,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.