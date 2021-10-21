The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will once again participate in the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said anyone with any unwanted medications or pills can bring them by the Jackson County Courthouse, on the south side, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The program is sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to combat the abuse or misuse of potentially dangerous medicines that have expired or are no longer needed for those whom these controlled substances were prescribed.
“It’s a good way to get rid of expired or unused medication,” said Harnen. “We will safely dispose of it.”
Dr. Aruna Arora, president of the Medical Association, said medicines that languish in homes are highly susceptible to theft, misuse and abuse.
“By taking unneeded prescription drugs to a take back site, you permanently remove these medications so they can never be abused or end up accidentally poisoning someone,”” said Arora.
Since the first Take Back event in Alabama, in September 2010, the amount of drugs collected continues to increase. Throughout all of Alabama’s previous DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back events, a total of about 96,317 pounds of unwanted, unused or expired drugs have been removed and disposed of safely.
“For many years, Prescription Drug Take Back has served a valuable public service to protect our children, homes and environment, and now it is more vital than ever,” said Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. “We have seen a troubling rise in drug overdoses, a situation that has been worsened this past year during the COVID-19 pandemic with people isolated and suffering from anxiety and with substance abuse subsequently on the rise.”
Deliveries of drugs to the courthouse are confidential, with no personal information collected and no questions asked. Participants are encouraged to remove labels or black out information beforehand.
In addition to concerns of potential poisoning, abuse or overdose, it also is important environmentally that medicines be disposed of in a proper manner rather than simply being thrown into garbage, flushed away or poured down drains, as they could contaminate water supplies and cause an environmental hazard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.