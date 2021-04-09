Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, APRIL 6
• A report of theft on Lakeshore Drive in Langston.
• A report of criminal trespassing on County Road 51 in Dutton.
• A report of criminal trespassing on County Road 465 in Section.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7
• A report of fraud on Highway 65 in Hollytree.
• A report of theft on County Road 431 in Bryant.
• A report of theft on County Road 369 in Pisgah.
THURSDAY, APRIL 8
• A report of fraud on County Road 62 in Section.
• A report of burglary on Mt. Carmel Road in Stevenson.
• A report of theft on County Road 441 in Stevenson.
• A report of theft on County Road 92 in Higdon.
• A report of harassing communications on Highway 72 in Woodville.
• A report of fraud on County Road 206 in Bridgeport.
• A report of possession of a controlled substance on County Road 75 in Stevenson.
• A report of harassment on Belle Drive in Scottsboro.
• A report of harassment on County Road 260 in Henagar.
• A report of a domestic issue on Langston Road in Langston.
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
• A report of theft on County Road 124 in Dutton.
• A report of an animal issue on County Road 78 in Pisgah.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, APRIL 6
• Toby Shirley, 43 of Dutton, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree.
• Christopher Michael Roden, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with willful abuse of a child.
• Terry Darrell Myers, 65 of Dutton, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Amber Lynn Morris, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting prison contraband second degree.
• Jason Wayne Hulvey, 38 of Fyffe, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Donald Blake Corbin, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with attempt to elude.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7
• Amber Lynn Morris, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Tyler Wesley Bennett, 25 of Albertville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jessica Carlson, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ivan Drake, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Timmy Noe, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay.
• Joseph Michael Westbrooks, 42 of Pisgah, was charged with sex offender registration notification act violation.
THURSDAY, APRIL 8
• John Wesley York, 50 of Stevenson, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Matthew Ryan, 34 of Bridgeport, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Heather Steele, 26 of Stevenson, was charged with resisting arrest.
• Matthew McCarter, 24, was charged with carrying a firearm without a permit, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and promoting prison contraband second degree.
• Michael Wayne Jones Jr., 46 of Stevenson, was charged with enticing a child and sexual abuse second degree.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, APRIL 6
• Chris Payne, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Amber Lynn Morris, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting prison contraband second degree.
• Donald Blake Corbin, 24 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7
• Jessica Carlson, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joseph Michael Westbrooks, 42 of Pisgah, was charged with sex offender registration notification act violation.
• Phillip Ray Beavers, 33 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear.
• William Marcus St. Clair, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Mary Ann Kelley, 36 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
• Charles Allen Hicks, 50 of Bryant, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, APRIL 8
• Mariah S. Baker, 29 of Grant, was charged with public intoxication and carrying a pistol without a permit.
• Jacob Whiting, 21 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear.
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
• Ryan M. Carter, 30 of Huntsville, was charged with violation of a court order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.