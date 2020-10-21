Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, OCT. 16
• Adam Joseph Bayer II, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Cailei Marie Kirby, 23 of New Hope, was arrested on five counts of bond removal.
• Dana Dianne Allison, 43 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Hollie J. Hall, 39 of Henagar, was arrested on four counts of bond forfeiture and charged with two counts of failure to appear and two counts of theft of services.
• Vanna Cunningham, 21 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• David William Duncan, 44, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation.
• James Donald Hart, 53, was charged with four counts of failure to appear.
• Jose Jose Pascual, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
SATURDAY, OCT. 17
• John Zachary Bell, 31 of Valley Head, was charged with failure to appear.
• Charles Wendell Corbitt, 37, was charged with failure to pay.
• Tyler Wade Precise, 23 of Dutton, was charged with failure to pay.
• Paul Dawson, 40 of Stevenson, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Angela Lannette Kyser, 42 of Hollywood, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Roger Brian Steele, 46 of Fackler, was charged with possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• John Dunagan, 56 of Bridgeport, was charged with violation of release order.
SUNDAY, OCT. 18
• Jennifer Lee Dye, 39 of Stevenson, was arrested on a warrant.
• Tristan Lee Sawyer, 21 of Bridgeport, was charged with criminal mischief third degree, violation of release order and two counts of domestic violence third degree.
MONDAY, OCT. 19
• Tracy Green, 50 of Stevenson, was charged with public intoxication, three counts of harassment and violation of garbage ordinance.
• Harley Faulkner, 33 of Bridgeport, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Shannon Guess, 37 of Bridgeport, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Rena Melissa McCarter, 44 of Bridgeport, was arrested on an open house party warrant.
• Shawnda Shipp, 41 of Bryant, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Hollie J. Hall, 39 of Henagar, was arrested on two counts of bond removal.
• Tony Appleton, 49 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Steven Blake Bradford, 33 of Huntsville, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and theft fourth degree.
• Roger Joseph Dale Lynch, 26 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Kimberly Denise Scott, 41 of Redwood, Tennessee, was arrested on five counts of bond revocation and six counts of bond forfeiture and charged with five counts of failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband.
• Nelson Lee Tidwell, 46 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Christopher George Vinson, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, OCT. 16
• At 10:01 a.m., a report of theft first degree in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 12:30 p.m., a report of burglary third degree and theft third degree in the 100 block of Plantation Point Lane.
SATURDAY, OCT. 17
• At 12:18 a.m., a report of public intoxication and striking an unoccupied vehicle in the 200 block of Canadian Drive.
• At 9:12 a.m., a report of criminal mischief third degree in the 700 block of South Broad Street.
SUNDAY, OCT. 18
• At 12:40 a.m., a report of possession of marijuana second degree in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 4:44 p.m., a report of burglary second degree, theft third degree and criminal mischief third degree in the 700 block of South Broad Street.
MONDAY, OCT. 19
• At 1:14 p.m., a report of harassment in the 400 block of McFulton Lane.
• At 5:58 p.m., a report of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and theft of property fourth degree.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, OCT. 16
• Joshua Hastings, 30 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Ethan Michael Rorex, 19 of Scottsboro, was arrested on warrants.
SATURDAY, OCT. 17
• Jamie Haislip Grentz, 44 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• John Wayne Kirby, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Freddie Lee Bradford, 30 of Henagar, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Samuel Lee Barclay, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
SUNDAY, OCT. 18
• April Lynn Fowler, 33 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
MONDAY, OCT. 19
• Steven B. Bradford, 33 of Huntsville, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and theft fourth degree.
• Joshua Adam Steelman, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
TUESDAY, OCT. 20
• Stephen McCarver, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.