The Jesus Is Alive Walk will be held around the Square in downtown Scottsboro on Dec. 18 starting at 11 a.m.
Participants of the walk are asked to wear Christian T-shirts, as well as encouraged to bring flags, banners and posters.
When Sandra Lemley saw the Witch Walk in October, the event inspired her to eventually come and organize this walk, in an effort to bring people together and pray for the future.
“We’re just hoping for a big turnout. We’re praying that the U.S. will return to the morals and values it was founded on,” Lemley said.
The event will be sponsored by the Shock Sisters, Lemley’s Christian comedy group.
“(I’m looking forward to) meeting with brothers and sisters of the lord,” Lemley said. “We want to bring unity, not division, in a time where we’re very divided. No matter the race or religion, we bleed the same blood.”
