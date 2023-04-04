Jackson County Coroner John David Jordan became acting sheriff over the weekend following the retirement of Chuck Phillips on April 1.
Phillips served just over 12 years as sheriff, elected to four terms, during a 41-year career.
Per Alabama law, the coroner serves as acting sheriff if the office becomes vacant prior to the governor appointing someone.
Jordan said he believes Gov. Kay Ivey will make an appointment soon.
“Hopefully it won’t be long,” said Jordan. “Most of the interviews are being done this week. Hopefully they’ll have somebody in the next couple of weeks.”
Since becoming acting sheriff, Jordan said he attended the funeral of Huntsville police officer Garrett Crumby, who was killed in the line of duty last week.
Jordan said he checks in the sheriff’s office two or three times a day, crediting Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen.
“Rocky pretty much tells me what’s right and what’s wrong,” he said. “I trust Rocky.”
Jordan has served 17 years as coroner.
