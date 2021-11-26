Alabama Waste Sludge Awareness, a group of concerned community members in Alabama, is hosting a public meeting on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m., at the Guntersville Rec Center’s MP Room, to help educate the public more about the practice of applying industrial waste sludge to farms and land throughout the state.
Waste sludge includes a variety of waste streams such as: sludge from wastewater treatment plants, the waste from coal combustion and pulp and paper processing and residuals from chicken rendering and processing facilities (not chicken house litter). This sludge can include many industrial and man-made contaminants and/or pathogens.
“This putrid practice of applying this sludge to land in Alabama has been going on far too long,” said Julie Lay, a member of the group. “We want to bring everyone together in one room and really discuss what this horrible sludge actually is, what it is doing to our land, water and air, and what we as concerned and educated community members can do about it.”
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with light food, and the program starts at 6 p.m. Speakers include Lay, Chris Nidel (Nidel and Nace P.L.L.C.), Jack West (Alabama Rivers Alliance) and Nelson Brooke (Black Warrior Riverkeeper).
Guntersville Rec Center is located at 1500 Sunset Drive in Guntersville.
“The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) is in the process of revising the regulations around this sludge-applying practice, and it’s up to community members to make their voices heard and concerns known,” said West, Alabama Rivers Alliance’s Policy and Advocacy director. “These waste sludges are laden with pollutants that can runoff into our waters and seep into public drinking water supplies. This practice must be better regulated for the health and safety of all Alabamians.”
