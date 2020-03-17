Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
• A report of harassment on County Road 17 in Woodville.
• A report of theft on Gant Hill Road in Scottsboro
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
• A report of property damage on County Road 213 in Hollywood.
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
• A report of theft on County Road 170 in Stevenson.
• A report of harassment on Section Ferry Road in Section.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
• James Heath Evans, 46 of Scottsboro, was arrested to hold for another agency.
• Courtney Michelle Johnson, 30 of Scottsboro, was arrested on judge’s order.
• Tony Ray Sargent, 52 of Henagar, was charged with failure to pay and probation revocation.
• Sandra Holcomb Stephenson, 56 of Flat Rock, was charged with violation of a domestic violence protection order, criminal mischief third degree and theft of property fourth degree.
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
• Michelle Lynn King McCullough, 39 of Ft. Payne, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband second degree, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Carolyn F. Wilson, 48 of Albertville, was charged with four counts of failure to appear and two counts of probation revocation.
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
• Daniel Austin Cornelison, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with public lewdness, attempting to flee and public intoxication.
• Larry James Kirk, 57 of Bridgeport, was charged with bond revocation.
• Rachel Ann Shankles, 41 of Section, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Demetria Nashay Washington, 22 of Huntsville, was charged with DUI and possession of marijuana second degree.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
• At 12:39 p.m., a report of duty to stop and remain at scene at the 100 Block of Veterans Drive.
• At 1:34 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree at the 500 Block of West Willow Street.
• At 4:38 p.m., a report of torture/willful abuse of a child at the 1600 Block of Hood Avenue.
• At 11:30 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree at the 100 Block of Worthington Street.
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
• At 2:12 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree at the 300 Block of Hillsdale Drive.
• At 3:28 p.m., a report of three counts of possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband second degree, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia ate the 2200 Block of Snodgrass Road.
• At 7:15 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
• At 7 a.m., a report of domestic violence third degree at the 400 Block of Ed Hembree Drive.
• At 2:15 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree at the 500 Block of Center Street/
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
• Rachel Michelle Keel, 38 of Woodville, was arrested on judge’s order.
• Katlin Nicole Couch, 24 of Rainsville, was arrested on a court order.
• Andy Michael Horton, 24 of Flat Rock, was charged with failure to appear.
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
• Mark Edward Hall, 44 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Michelle Lynn King McCullough, 39 of Ft. Payne, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband second degree, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
• Christi Ann Nabors, 34 of Pisgah, was charged with domestic violence third degree – harassment.
• Christopher Darman Steele, 26 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
