Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JUNE 4
• Nicholas Hunter Lands, 27 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Linda Neeley, 60 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Jimmy Lynn Wilson, 60 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with five counts of failure to pay.
SUNDAY, JUNE 6
• Audrey Walker, 43 of Bryant, was charged with two counts of harassing communications.
MONDAY, JUNE 7
• Calvin Emanuel Stewart, 43 of Stevenson, was arrested on a theft fourth degree warrant.
• Anthony Eric Blansit, 34 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Jennifer Nicole Brownfield, 43 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with attempt to elude and obstructing governmental operations.
• Christopher Lee Dalton, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Sheena Elaine Haggard, 25 of Flat Rock, was charged with violation of release order.
• Kimberly Ann Johnson, 54 of Flat Rock, was charged with failure to pay.
• Sheena N. Smith, 35 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Shana Leanna White, 21 of Bryant, was charged with failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JUNE 4
• Donna Lynn Dudley, 57 of Fyffe, was charged with failure to appear.
• Thomas Howard Franks, of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree and resisting arrest.
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
• Calvin E. Stewart, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Mary Nicole Williams, 40 of Pisgah, was charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest.
• Matthew Joseph Chadwick, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
SUNDAY, JUNE 6
• Bradley Marlow, 42 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James Anthony Provancha, 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Georgia Kennamer Boles, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with illegal open house party.
MONDAY, JUNE 7
• Nicole Henderson, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with obstruction of justice.
• Patrick Michael Murphy, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with disorderly conduct.
