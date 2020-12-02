A Jackson County man is facing a murder charge in Georgia.
Joseph Edward Hart, 40 of Bryant, was charged following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and Rossville Police Department in Georgia.
Authorities say Hart allegedly killed Satia Siv, of Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, the morning of Nov. 22 in the parking lot of a Rossville, Georgia business.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said Hart was arrested at his residence on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Harnen said Hart cooperated with authorities.
“He was called out, and he came out,” said Harnen.
Hart was taken to the Jackson County Jail and charged with fugitive from justice. His bond was set at $1 million.
Harnen said Hart was extradited to Georgia on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
