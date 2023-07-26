The Scottsboro Police Department responded to a shooting call on Maple Avenue on Saturday at approximately 1 p.m. On the scene, Angel Nicomedes Peralta, 34, of Panama City, Florida, was located and transported to Highlands Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
It was determined that an argument had taken place between Peralta and his neighbor, Gerry Paul Kelly, 62, of Scottsboro, which led to the shooting.
Kelly was arrested and charged with murder. He is currently being held in Jackson County Jail with no bond set. No further details are available at this time.
