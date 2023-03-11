Mennonites Spring Market opening March 31

The Town of Section announced that the Mennonites will be opening their Spring Market on March 31, setting up on Alabama Highway 71. They will be open Monday through Saturday, opening each day at 9 a.m. and closing at 4:30 p.m., except on Wednesday, where they will close at noon.
The Town of Section also notes that they will only accept cash and have taken classes to be able to sell baked and home grown goods from the state and county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.