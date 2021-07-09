Bellefonte Nuclear Plant is now in the hands of a federal judge.
U.S. District Judge Liles Burke recently heard closing arguments in the lawsuit over the sale of the unfinished nuclear plant. It is unclear when Burke will issue his ruling, but it could take several months.
Nuclear Development LLC filed a lawsuit in 2018 in federal court accusing the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) of illegally pulling out of the sale a day before closing. Nuclear Development had agreed to buy the site for $111 million.
According to reports, Nuclear Development argued TVA actually blocked the sale at the last minute because of concerns that Nuclear development could finish Bellefonte and deliver power at a lower cost.
TVA has argued it couldn’t complete the transaction because Nuclear Development failed to get the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s approval for transfer of the construction permits.
TVA began work at Bellefonte in the mid-1970s, but it never finished the two-reactor plant.
