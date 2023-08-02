Addie Tucker was working at As Close as Family in Scottsboro when she received a call from a distressed woman. After getting her name, she couldn’t find the woman in the database and had to communicate with her co-workers via WhatsApp in order to try and see if either of the six Alabama locations had a file on this woman.
“She was not in any (files). I explained to the lady on the phone that I don’t know the woman but I’ll speak to her because maybe this was a lead call that we hadn’t put in yet or someone we hadn’t gotten to yet, and they sent her over to me to talk to her,” Tucker said. “I couldn’t understand her, her speech was very slurred and I caught little things like ‘I hadn’t had a shower and I’m hungry’ and then she just started breathing heavy, went silent and the call ended.”
After a couple attempts to reach back out to the woman, Tucker went to the office’s WhatsApp group to try and get some assistance with the woman and see if she could find her caregiver.
After some of the others tried to pitch in and help out but came up short, Valencia Terrell decided that she would try to reach out to the woman.
“We were all worried (when Tucker explained the situation to us) about the woman’s health, she hadn’t eaten, hadn’t bathed so we didn’t know who she was. I got my laptop out and started looking through our databases to see if she was a lead. Sometimes, when we take a lead, it’s a phone call about someone inquiring about services and sometimes the family member is the one to inquire but we haven’t had the chance to visit with them yet or get one of the administrators to get with them yet and the client will think they have our services,” Terrell said. “When I finally called the lady back to see what was going on, I tried to get a medical history and she did tell me she had a stroke I believe. She said she hadn’t eaten or bathed in four days and that she was with a home health agency and that some lady came by and did the paperwork. After I got the information, I realized that she had called the wrong company. It baffled me how she got us because at this point, obviously I knew the different area code but I hadn’t asked what state she lived in, and she was actually in California.”
Terrell asked about her family, if anyone close to her was nearby when someone in the WhatsApp group suggested getting a welfare check for the woman. Terrell told the woman on the phone that she’d call her back and contacted the local authorities for that county and though Tucker couldn’t make out the address she had been given, the authorities apparently knew of this woman and were able to check on her and get her into a local hospital. The next morning, Terrell decided to call that local hospital and check in on her, where she was told that the woman was still there and being checked out by social services to get some help at a facility.
“I’m thankful that Tucker thought enough to put it in our WhatsApp group because it wasn’t one of our clients. If she hadn’t done that, what would’ve happened if we didn’t get that call. I don’t know how that woman dialed our number because (the number she tried to dial), there was nothing similar to ours. It was just God that it happened like that… In what we do, it’s just icing on the cake as to why we do what we do because we’re servants. We have to have servant’s hearts to do what we do and if it wasn’t for Tucker putting that in the group, I would’ve never noticed that.” Terrell said.
