Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, OCT. 2
• Keneisha Greene, 27 of Bridgeport, was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
• Amanda Kline, 34 of Cleveland, Ohio, was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Johnny Calvin Blair, 30 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Joshua Paul Akins, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Joseph Dwight Bowes, 53 of Dutton, was arrested on a motion to revoke house arrest and charged with escape third degree.
• Chad Demont Chubb, 22 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with discharging a gun in an occupied building.
• Alexander Hicks, 27 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
• Patrick Scott Knight, 42 of Stevenson, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Zachary Otinger, 21 of Rainsville, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree.
• Crystal Gail Pope, 43 of Rainsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jody Alan Vinzant, 43 of Hartselle, was charged with burglary third degree, domestic violence third degree harassment, domestic violence third degree menacing, interference with domestic violence emergency call, unlawful imprisonment, assault third degree and menacing.
SATURDAY, OCT. 3
• Matthew Ryan McCarter, 24 of Stevenson, was charged with fleeing to elude, criminal mischief second degree, criminal trespassing third degree, reckless endangerment and criminal littering.
• Amanda Carr, 45 of Skyline, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Danny Lamar Currie, 45 of Pisgah, was arrested on a bond revocation.
SUNDAY, OCT. 4
• Tony Lee Brown, 29 of Section, was returned to county jail.
• Haley Davis, 25 of Dutton, was charged with reckless endangerment second degree.
• Rafael Guerrero, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Nolan Long, 23 of Tennessee, was charged with possession of a forged instrument second degree and theft of property first degree.
• Frank Kenyon Payne, 39 of Section, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brenda Diann Turner, 33 of Section, was charged with failure to pay.
MONDAY, OCT. 5
• Jeremiah James Mason, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI, receiving stolen property second degree and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, OCT. 2
• At 3:18 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 7:17 p.m., a report of unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 300 block of Sharon Street.
SATURDAY, OCT. 3
• At 3 a.m., a report of criminal mischief third degree in the 200 block of Lakewood Drive.
SUNDAY, OCT. 4
• At 10:30 p.m., a report of DUI, carrying a pistol without a permit, public intoxication and receiving stolen property second degree in the 9000 block of Highway 79.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, OCT. 2
• Ashley Nicole Hudson, 31 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Willie Clarence Ramon Fennell, 28 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
SUNDAY, OCT. 4
• Dustin Blake Wilson, 28 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Jeremiah James Mason, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI, receiving stolen property second degree and carrying a pistol without a permit.
• Donna Morris Justice, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
MONDAY, OCT. 5
• Adam Joseph Bayer, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Katyane Marin, 19 of Albertville, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ramon Cano, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a pistol without a permit.
TUESDAY, OCT. 6
• Robert Thrasher, 31 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a domestic violence third degree harassment warrant.
