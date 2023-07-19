Congressman Dale Strong announced that his staff will hold mobile office hours in Jackson County on July 31 to assist constituents with casework issues and field concerns. The office hours will be held at Section Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
During the mobile office hours, constituents have the chance to seek assistance in dealing with federal agencies and relay feedback to staff regarding federal legislation. No appointment will be required to speak with Congressman Strong’s staff.
“I want to ensure my staff is accessible to all constituents across the district to learn of the issues that are impacting their lives on a daily basis. Whether it be assisting with the VA, IRS, Social Security Administration or passports, it is my goal to provide unparalleled constituent services. That is why I have directed my office to deploy to every community throughout North Alabama,” Congressman Strong said in a statement.
