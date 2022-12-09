Mary K Carlton has spent a lifetime of helping people, especially children.
For her efforts, Carlton has been named the 2022 Jackson County Citizen of the Year, as sponsored by the Jackson County Sentinel and Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
Updated: December 10, 2022 @ 9:12 am
Carlton was honored at the chamber’s annual meeting Friday.
“Mary K Carlton began her volunteer work well before she moved to Jackson County,” said Rick Roden, president of the chamber. “But what she has done since moving here is nothing short of amazing.”
Carlton was a founding member of Nourish One Child in 2013 and has remained a driving force ever since making sure students receive food to take home on weekends.
She said the purpose of the program was to provide nutritious food to the most food insecure children when not in school.
“As a founding member of Nourish One Child and Food for Thought, she has helped tens of thousands of Scottsboro and Jackson County children,” said Roden. “She is truly a volunteer extraordinaire.”
