At their June meeting, the Scottsboro City School Board approved several personnel changes. These are listed below according to their classification.
Resignations
Megan Paddock, itinerant instructional assistant, effective May 26
Caleb Haynes, itinerant special education teacher, effective May 26
Transfers
Christy Eidson from CNP worker at Caldwell Elementary School to CNP assistant manager at Caldwell Elementary School, effective August 1
Allison Moore from assistant CNP manager at Scottsboro High School to CNP manager at Caldwell Elementary School, effective August 1
Felicia Sharp from CNP worker at Collins Intermediate School to CNP assistant manager at Scottsboro High School, effective August 1
Beth Ann Mason from third grade teacher at Caldwell Elementary School to ARI reading coach at Nelson Elementary, effective August 1
Trent Williams from itinerant instructional assistant to elementary teacher at Caldwell Elementary School, effective August 1 pending ALSDE certification
Jason Arnold from principal at Scottsboro Junior High School to Director of Transportation, Maintenance, and Safety for Scottsboro City Schools, effective July 1 pending the receipt and approval of Ken Holder’s letter of retirement
Employment
Stacey Mantooth as itinerant instructional assistant, effective August 1 pending background clearance
Donye Richardson as itinerant instructional assistant, effective August 1
Erin Allen as itinerant special education teacher, effective August 1
Heather Andrews as collaborative preschool general education teacher at Nelson Elementary School, effective August 1
Miles Keith as history teacher, effective August 1 pending ALSDE certification
Zach King as itinerant special education teacher, effective August 1 pending ALSDE certification
Emma Warren as elementary teacher at Caldwell Elementary School, effective August 1 pending ALSDE certification
The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) issues teaching certificates once certain requirements are met. The ALSDE is responsible for insuring that academic requirements for certifications approaches are met, background clearance requirements for professional and support are satisfied, and that all test requirements are met for issuance of certificates. Often this process takes a few weeks, but teachers can be hired prior to receiving their official certification.
