While serving a warrant, Skyline Police Chief Kyle Shelton wound up with a drug bust and three arrests.
Shelton said he was serving the warrant on Sept. 17 at a residence on Happiness Drive.
“When I got there, there was strong smell of marijuana,” he said.
Shelton said he wound up seizing four pounds of marijuana, over two pounds of edible gummies containing THC, 16 grams of cocaine, several Xanax pills and $1,780 in cash.
After obtaining arrest warrants, he arrested Kobe Wayne Guess, 19 of Scottsboro, Khloe Kennedy, 21 of Scottsboro and Kelsey Larissa Phillips, 23 of Scottsboro on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
All three were charged with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
All three suspects were taken to the Jackson County Jail. Guess and Phillips has since been released, each on a $68,000 bond, while Kennedy remains in jail.
Scottsboro Police Department assisted Shelton.
