Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, DEC. 7
• Lonnie Roy Atchley, 48 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with resisting arrest.
• Ino Diaz, 27 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
• Elizabeth Sarah Green, 26 of Florida, was charged with DUI, three counts of assault second degree, resisting arrest and attempt to elude.
• Richard Allen Green, 35, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay, escape third degree, identity theft, theft of property first degree and burglary second degree.
• Derek Heath, 33 of Spring City, Tennessee, was charged with negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument, three counts of possession of a forged instrument second degree and three counts of theft fourth degree.
• Leland Tyran Moser, 18 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Matthew Henry Poythress, 37 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with possession of a forged instrument third degree.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8
• Michael Scott Allen, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Mark Anthony Collins, 37 of Henagar, was charged with obstructing justice by using a false name.
• James Anthony Hart, 29 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Bryan McBride, 52 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Andrew Garner Sooter, 42 of Bridgeport, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
THURSDAY, DEC. 9
• Spencer Rick Coates, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree.
• Edward Alexander Fulmer, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree.
• Kandace Nichole Agustin, 35 of Arab, was charged with possession of a pistol by a violent felon and probation violation.
• Randyn William Davenport, 25 of Bryant, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Amy Leigh Guess, 37 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christian L. Lemaster, 19 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Haylee Marie Morelock, 21 of Bryant, was arrested on three counts of bond forfeiture and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Patrick Alan Smith, 29 of Huntsville, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Shane Ray Sullins, 29 of Kimball, Tennessee, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, DEC. 7
• Ashlie Rebecca Stone, 42 of Dutton, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Leland Tyran Moser, 18 of Scottsboro, was arrested on another agency’s warrant.
• Tristan Lee Guthrie, 25 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8
• John Winson St. Clair, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Ino Diaz, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Bryan McBride, 52 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael Scott Allen, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Mark Brandon Parker, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and attempt to elude.
• William Rashod Everson, 27 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Mark Anthony Collins, 37 of Henagar, was charged with obstructing justice by using a false name.
THURSDAY, DEC. 9
• Joshua Snodgrass, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Kandace Nichole Agustin, 35 of Arab, was charged with possession of a pistol by a violent felon.
• James Michael Worrell, 28 of Owens Cross Roads, was charged with public intoxication.
