Prior to the beginning of this school, new teachers in the Jackson County School System were introduced at the New Teacher Workshop. There are new teachers at all levels, so this article will feature the elementary teachers.
Bryant Elementary
- Sierra Murdock is teaching Pre-K. She is a graduate of Sylvania High School and Jacksonville State University. “I believe in creating a safe environment where all students can and want to learn. They will grow their education mentally, emotionally, and socially. My desire is for the students to meet their full potential.” Murdock is engaged to David Spigner. She enjoys spending time with family and friends and attending Broadway Baptist Church in Rainsville.
Flat Rock Elementary
- Jordan Williams is teaching first grade. She is a graduate of Section High School and Athens State University. She wants her students to meet their full potential in a stimulating environment that meets their developmental status, mentally, emotionally, and socially. Williams and husband, Isaac, have three children, Archer, 5, Ledger, 2, and Boyd, 13,
Hollywood Elementary
- Anna Smith is a kindergarten teacher. She is a graduate of North Jackson High School and Athens State University. Her children are Travis Privett, 15, and Lillian Smith, 5. Smith enjoys gardening, reading, being outdoors, and spending time with family and friends.
- Rachel Muir is teaching special education for grades K-8. She is a graduate of Scottsboro High School, went to Northeast Alabama Community for two years, then finished her degree at Athens State University. “I aspire to create a positive learning environment where students feel loved, supported, and inspired.” She loves to read, take her dog, Blu, on walks, and spend time with her family and friends.
North Sand Mountain High School
- Matthew Ogle is teaching first grade. He is a graduate of Plainview High School, Northeast Alabama Community College, and Athens State University. “Students should be allowed to learn without the worry of anything. They should learn how to prepare for the next level and later on real life.” He and wife, Adriane, have one child, Kylah, 12. He enjoys coaching, serving his church, learning to play the piano, and spending time with his family.
- Kaylee Wilks is a kindergarten teacher. She is a graduate of Sylvania High School and Auburn University. “I believe that all students are capable of learning and succeeding when provided with a safe and nurturing environment. It is my job as a teacher to love, support, and encourage them in order for them to meet their full potential.” Wilks is married to Winston Alan Wilks III, and she enjoys spending time with family and friends.
Stevenson Elementary
- Keri Porter is a second grade teacher. She is a Scottsboro High School and Athens State University graduate. She believes that the classroom should be a safe space for children to be themselves, to ask questions, and share their ideas. She and husband, Curt, have two children, Camden, 17, and Cohen, 12. Porter enjoys spending time with her family, boating, and reading.
- Tiffany Castleberry is a second grade teacher. She graduated from Banks County High in Homer, Georgia, and the University of Georgia. “My classroom is always focused on the specific needs of my students. I work hard to differentiate learning so that each student’s unique skills are emphasized.” She is married to Jacob Castleberry and enjoys spending time with him on the lake and traveling to see new places.
- Dawn Williams is teaching math, reading, and social studies to fourth graders. She is a Scottsboro High School and Athens State University graduate. She believes it is her job to ensure that all students learn and grow to the best of their ability. She and husband, Dugan, have two grown children, Kyle and Lauren. She enjoys reading, traveling, and cooking.
Woodville High School
- Marc Walsh is the physical education teacher for students in grades K-6. He graduated from Crestview High School and Rollins College in Florida. He and wife, Michelle, have two children Baylece and Irelynn. He enjoys college football.
- Tiffany Hannah Staton is a special education teacher for grades 4-6. She graduated from DAR High School in Grant, Northeast Alabama Community College, and Athens State University. “All children are unique and must have a stimulating educational environment where they can grow mentally, emotionally, and socially.” She enjoys reading, working out, and hanging out with her friends.
