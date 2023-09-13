The Impact Learning Center has received a $3,500 grant which will help fund the WorkKeys Career Readiness Test for ninth graders in the Jackson County School System. This grant came from the Education Fund 2023 Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville.
Ann Kvach, Program Director, was in Scottsboro to present the funds to Impact Director Cathy Mitchell and Carolyn Deerman, Impact Education Coordinator, who actually applied for the grant. Jackson County Schools Superintendent Jason Davidson and Jonathon Colvin, Federal Programs Supervisor, were on hand at the presentation.
WorkKeys assessment is already given to Alabama high school seniors, but the county has started giving it to their ninth graders. This assessment measures foundation skills required for success in the workplace. By taking the assessment early, the ninth graders will establish a baseline score and a plan for future success. The state does not fund the program for ninth graders.
WorkKeys is not just an instrument that measures reading and writing competency. It measures a range of hard and soft skills relevant to any occupation, at all levels, and across industries. It measures interests and values to match with a work environment. Students can receive the ACT Workkeys National Career Readiness Certificate which is a credential that verifies the skills found to be the most essential across industries and occupations.
The Grants Committee of the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville has awarded a total of $34,464 in grants this school year. Eight different groups received these funds. They include the Arc of Madison County, Kids to Love Foundation, Cap and Gown Project, Village of Promise, Madison City Schools for Kindergarten readiness, Girls Inc. Of Huntsville, Therapy Partners, and Impact Learning Center.
The Foundation is a full-service generosity partner that serves donors throughout the North Alabama Region in the counties of Jackson, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, and Morgan. It matches donors with nonprofit organizations, community groups, as well as local government and businesses. Its mission is to individualize generosity to improve quality of life in the surrounding communities. They strive to inspire, simplify, and amplify generosity. This groups manages 363 funds and to date has awarded $51,498,514 in grants.
