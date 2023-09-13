Ann Kvach, Program Officer for the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville, made a trip to Scottsboro to present a check to Impact Learning Center. This $3,500 grant is to help fund the WorkKeys Career Readiness Test for Jackson County ninth graders and is a part of the Education Fund 2023. Joining Kvach at the check presentation were, from left, Jonathan Colvin, Federal Programs Supervisor for the Jackson County School System; Cathy Mitchell, Impact Director; Carolyn Deerman, Impact Education Coordinator, receiving the check from Kvach; Deborah Barclay Impact Board member; and Jackson County Superintendent of Education Jason Davidson.