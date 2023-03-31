The Powell and Fyffe police departments and DeKalb County and Jackson County sheriff’s offices are reportedly among the law enforcement agencies on the scene of what’s been described as a “drive-by shooting” in the small community on the DeKalb-Jackson county border.Specifically, an incident occurred on College Road near Northeast Alabama Community College. The shooting did not happen on campus, however, according to a source with the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office.
A Powell resident was reportedly shot in the chest during a violent encounter with another person, who then fled the scene. It is believed they may have had a heated argument that led to the shooting.Authorities believe the shooter is from another community and said the person who was shot is still alive while being transported to Erlanger Hospital for treatment.The community is believed to be safe, but the police presence continues during the active investigation of the incident.
