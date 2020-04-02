Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, MARCH 30
• At 9:15 a.m., a report of menacing and harboring a vicious dog on Washington Circle.
• At 11:36 a.m., a report of two counts of harassment at the 400 Block of Childress Drive.
• At 12:31 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 2:05 p.m., a report of burglary second degree and domestic violence third degree on Bob Jones Road.
• At 2:33 p.m., a report of theft first degree and burglary second degree on Ridgewood Drive.
ARRESTS
MONDAY, MARCH 30
• Cody Gamble, 30 of Bridgeport, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
