Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
THURSDAY, JULY 2
• A report of criminal mischief on Highway 40 in Henagar.
• A report of drug paraphernalia possession on Highway 117 in Flat Rock.
• A report of a stolen vehicle on County Road 491 in Stevenson.
• A report of burglary on Highway 72 in Paint Rock.
• A report of damaged property on County Road 88 in Pisgah.
• A report of a domestic issue on Lakeshore Drive in Langston.
FRIDAY, JULY 3
• A report of vehicle theft on County Road 359 in Pisgah.
• A report of burglary on County Road 8 in Woodville.
• A report of assault on County Road 8 in Woodville.
• A report of assault on County Road 10 in Paint Rock.
SATURDAY, JULY 4
• A report of burglary on County Road 42 in Hollywood.
• A report of an abandoned vehicle on Highway 72 in Paint Rock.
SUNDAY, JULY 5
• A report of assault on Highway 117 in Stevenson.
MONDAY, JULY 6
• A report of a house fire on County Road 61 in Pisgah.
• A report of burglary on Kilpatrick Row in Bridgeport.
• A report of burglary on County Road 43 in Section.
• A report of fraud at the Jackson County Jail.
• A report of identity theft on Highway 71 in Flat Rock.
• A report of theft on County Road 296 in Bryant.
• A report of theft at the Dollar General in Pisgah.
• A report of harassment on Rustic Lane in Woodville.
• A report of a domestic issue on County Road 36 in Hollywood.
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, JULY 2
• Joseph Christian Lewis, 21 of Section, was charged with rape first degree and sodomy first degree.
• Bradley Dewayne Garner, 32 of Section, was arrested on probation revocation.
• Dana Gonzalez, 46 of Stevenson, was arrested on probation revocation.
• Bobby Lynn Rackow, Jr., 42 of Langston, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
FRIDAY, JULY 3
• Kimberly Fay Farmer Harris, 59 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Bobby Ray Hudgens, 65 of Dutton, was charged with failure to pay, failure to appear and probation revocation.
• Keith Wilson Matthews, 39 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a drug court sanction.
• Shelby Ryan Paradise, 34 of Scottsboro, was arrested on probation revocation.
• Alan Posey, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of probation revocation.
SATURDAY, JULY 4
• Leonard Michael Batey, 37 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to pay and three counts of probation revocation.
• Austin Keith Brown, 24 of Pisgah, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Michael Dylan Garrard, 25 of Stevenson, was charged with two counts of probation revocation.
• Angela L. Deal, 36 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a warrant.
SUNDAY, JULY 5
• Monique Mona Baker, 20 of Chattanooga, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ebony Jeanae Boston, 20 of Chattanooga, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jimmy Franklin Holcomb III, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment and duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle.
• James Edward Pickett III, 21 of Chattanooga, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Troy Brandon Sartin, 45 of Chattanooga, was charged with failure to appear.
• Connie Leane Smith, 58 of Trenton, Ga., was charged with possession of a controlled substance and DUI.
• David Glenn Townson, 28 of Dutton, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and attempting to elude.
MONDAY, JULY 6
• Christian Isaiah Stallings, 22 of Pisgah, was arrested on probation revocation.
• Kimberly Michelle McIntire, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with resisting arrest and criminal mischief.
• Maurice Marquis Doss, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Donald Ray Berry, 51 of Woodville, was charged with sexual abuse first degree, rape first degree, two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12, enticing a child to enter and incest.
• Christopher Eugene Berry, 30 of Woodville, was charged with harassing communications.
• Jonathan Elisha Atchley, 35 of Huntsville, was arrested on probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
THURSDAY, JULY 2
• At 1:17 p.m., a report of theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 3:21 p.m., a report of violation of a protection order at the 300 Block of Hillsdale Drive.
• At 6:05 p.m., a report of theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 9:17 p.m., a report of marijuana possession at the 800 Block of Highway 35.
FRIDAY, JULY 3
• At 1:38 a.m., a report of theft at the 200 Block of Maple Avenue.
• At 11:46 a.m., a report of theft of services at the 25000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 12:48 p.m., a report of theft at the 500 Block of Willow Street.
• At 2:03 p.m., a report of harassment at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 2:55 p.m., a report of harassment and criminal littering at the 200 Block of Lee Street.
SATURDAY, JULY 4
• At 2:45 p.m., a report of theft at the 700 Block of County Road 221.
SUNDAY, JULY 5
• At 12:05 a.m., a report of burglary and criminal mischief at the 400 Block of Jeffery Drive.
• At 5:55 a.m., a report of duty upon striking and unoccupied vehicle and controlled substance possession at the 500 Block of Ridgewood Drive.
• At 7:05 a.m., a report of DUI at the 4300 Block of Highway 79.
• At 12:45 p.m., a report of theft at the 600 Block of Walsh Street.
• At 3:31 p.m., a report of theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 5:29 p.m., a report of public intoxication at the 7000 Block of Roy Owens Boulevard.
• At 6:14 p.m., a report of theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 6:49 p.m., a report of harassment at the 23000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 7:51 p.m., a report of sexual misconduct at the 300 Block of Anderson Street.
MONDAY, JULY 6
• At 10 a.m., a report of theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 1:15 p.m., a report of a SORNA violation at the 34000 Block of Edmonds Drive.
• At 1:54 p.m., a report of theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 2:21 p.m., a report of criminal trespassing at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 4:38 p.m., a report of harassment at the 100 Block of Sherwood Drive.
• At 4:41 p.m., a report of assault, resisting arrest and criminal mischief at the 22000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 9:09 p.m., a report of assault and violation of a domestic violence protection order at the 300 Block of Beverly Street.
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, JULY 2
• Veronica Nacoe Williamson, 50 of Langston, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Amy Renaye Pulley, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree.
FRIDAY, JULY 3
• Martha Lopez, 47of Decatur, was charged with theft fourth degree.
SATURDAY, JULY 4
• Jimmy Franklin Holcomb III, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment and duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle.
• David Glenn Townson, 28 of Dutton, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude.
SUNDAY, JULY 5
• David B. Luther, 58 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Maurice Marquise Doss, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Melia Paige Jenkins, 49 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
MONDAY, JULY 6
• Kimberly McIntire, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with assault second degree, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.
• Jeffery Blake Anderson, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of a protection order.
