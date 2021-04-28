Larry Ward has been awarded the 2020 Distinguished Alumnus Award at the annual Alumni Weekend Brunch. Calvin Brown, executive director of the National Alumni Association, presented the plaque to him.
Each year, the National Alumni Association of the University of Alabama recognizes a man and a woman as the Distinguished Alumnus and Alumna of the Year.
The purpose of this award is to honor alumni who have made exceptional contributions in the areas of loyalty and service to the University of Alabama and the National Alumni Association, character and personal life, professional achievement or success in a chosen endeavor, and community service on the local, state and national level.
In his acceptance speech, Ward recognized those with whom he had worked and volunteered on the state level, city level in Birmingham and University of Alabama.
Ward served on the Board of Commissioners and as chairman of the Birmingham Housing Authority, on the Mayor’s Police-Community Relations Committee, as chairman of the Birmingham Parking Authority and currently is a member of the Birmingham Water Board.
He served as treasurer of the Kate Duncan Smith DAR School in Grant for 30 years and as municipal judge for over 20 municipalities throughout the state of Alabama for 35 years.
He is an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Birmingham, but the Scottsboro First United Methodist Church is also an important part of his life.
It was his home church for many years, and he continues to be a faithful contributor and attends when he is in Scottsboro.
Ward has been an integral part of the growth and development of the campus at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. He and his team at Raymond James served as financial advisor to the university and worked closely with several presidents, treasurers, athletic directors, the Board of Trustees and other honorable people. His leadership was strong and effective as evident in the many projects he pursued.
Ward is a faithful friend and member of the Alabama National Alumni Association. He is a major supporter of the Endowed Scholarship Program, having endowed three scholarships through the Jackson County chapter.
These scholarships help Jackson County students continue their education at the University of Alabama. He is also a contributor to the growth of the University of Alabama National Alumni Association.
Ward’s legacy for future generations will continue on the campus of the University of Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.