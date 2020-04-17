Investigators have determined the Jackson County Park Marina Fire that killed eight people earlier this year was an accident, said Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus.
Necklaus said in an email that the fire started on one boat at Dock B at the County Park Marina. He said the investigation could not determine the cause of the fire or where exactly the fire started, but he said the cause appears to be accidental.
The fire started early in the morning on Jan. 27. Emergency crews received the call at 12:40 a.m. The call said one boat was on fire, but when responders arrived, several boats were on fire.
Eight people were killed in the blaze, and 35 boats were destroyed. About two dozen people lived in boats tied to Dock B at Jackson County Park.
Grace Annette Watson Miles, 40, died in the fire, officials said, along with five young people who relatives identified as her children: Dezli Nicole Miles, 7; Kesston Damien Miles, 9; Traydon Dominic Miles, 10; Bryli Long, 16; and Christopher Zane Long, 19.
Authorities identified the other two victims as Yancey Roper, 54, and Amanda Garrard Foster, 38.
The state fire marshal’s office conducted the investigation, and a records request was sent to them for more information.
