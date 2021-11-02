Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said the sheriff’s office has collected over 759 pills this year to be destroyed, many collected last Saturday during the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
“We join the DEA twice a year in National Take Back Day,” said Harnen. “However, we take unwanted or expired drugs all year long.”
Since the first Take Back event in Alabama, in September 2010, the amount of drugs collected continues to increase. Throughout all of Alabama’s previous DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back events, a total of about 101,388 pounds of unwanted, unused or expired drugs have been removed and disposed of safely.
