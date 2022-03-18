In recognition of National Ag Day, First Southern State Bank and the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) are celebrating the contributions of America’s local farmers, ranchers and agriculture enterprises.
“At First Southern State Bank, we recognize the essential role of agriculture, which is central to our country’s health and prosperity,” said Jack Lovelady, president and CEO of First Southern State Bank. “Our team at First Southern pledges to do all we can to support these stewards of the land and their work to preserve our nation’s natural resource—today, tomorrow and for the future—for the benefit of all Americans.”
Community banks provide 80 percent of all financing to and are often the catalysts for new and expanded business opportunities within their communities. In fact, community banks provide roughly $130 billion in agriculture loans.
National Ag Day was founded nearly 50 years ago to recognize the contributions of farmers in providing Americans with healthy, affordable and abundant food options. ICBA offers the following facts about agriculture industry:
• The typical American farmer produces enough food and fiber to feed 166 people, producing jobs and investment throughout the economy.
• Americans spend less than 10 percent of their disposable income on food, allowing consumers financial freedom to purchase other goods.
• Farming and related industries employ 21.6 million people, making up 11 percent of total U.S. employment.
“Community banks have been serving the agricultural community for more than a century, applying their intrinsic knowledge of local markets and relationship-based lending philosophy to address this sector’s financial needs,” said ICBA President and CEO Rebecca Rainey. “Our nations community bankers look forward to building on this rich tradition of service, which supports our nation’s food supply and bolsters our economy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.