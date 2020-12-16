Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, DEC. 8
• Megan Gamble, 25 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Christina Lynn Bradford, 53 of Trenton, was charged with DUI.
• Sidney Jones, 69 of Section, was charged with shooting into an occupied building.
• Bradley Garner, 32 of Section, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree, four counts of failure to pay and failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9
• Kathy Mae Warren, 48 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jonathan Paul Cain, 37 of Woodville, was charged with harassing communications.
• Tondra Nichole Allen, 30 of Hollywood, was arrested on a probation revocation.
THURSDAY, DEC. 10
• Jameka Kelly, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joe Nathan Glover, 51 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Zachary James Chance, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jason Beagles, 40 of Fort Payne, was charged with DUI.
• Marcus Shane Anderson, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jacob Spencer Whiting, 31 of Pisgah, was returned to county jail from rehab.
• Bradley Eugene Vickery, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cody Lee Stiles, 31 of Pisgah, was charged with harassment.
• David Keith Sherrell, 34 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jeremy McKinney, 42 of Bridgeport, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
FRIDAY, DEC. 11
• Ricky Colton Knight, 29 of Smithville, Tennessee, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joshua Shawn Hastings, 31 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 48 hours in county jail.
• Ray H. Hardesty, 41 of Jasper, Tennessee, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting prison contraband second degree.
• Sam David Evans Jr., 38 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with attempting to elude.
• Hope Lange Wiggins, 37 of Albertville, was charged with negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Lucas Daniel Shrum, 30 of Jasper, Tennessee, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay, two counts of failure to appear and attempting to elude.
• Donald Blake Payne, 32 of Bridgeport, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree.
• Jacob Taylor Landers, 29 of Higdon, was arrested on a bond revocation and two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with domestic violence third degree harassment, attempting to elude and violation of release order.
SATURDAY, DEC. 12
• James Randall Hooper, 41 of Scottsboro, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation.
• Thomas Earl Flippo, 35 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear and two counts of failure to pay.
• Melessia Marlene Cunningham, 40 of Flat Rock, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation.
SUNDAY, DEC. 13
• Zachary Nichols, 41 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Angelia Delina McWharter, 43 of Trenton, was charged with public intoxication.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
MONDAY, DEC. 7
• Jerry Glenn Oliver, 24 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Kathina Holloway, 29 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Jennifer Robertson, 50 of Henagar, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Jincy Ann Long, 43 of Woodville, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• James Randall Hooper, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Michael Dale Wright, of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Michael S. Carter, 62 of Huntsville, was charged with violation of open container law and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Don M. Nunez, 65 of Huntsville, was charged with theft third degree and violation of open container law.
TUESDAY, DEC. 8
• Landon Lee Hawkins, 21 of Higdon, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Zachary Steven Mercies, 21 of Higdon, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9
• Antonio Provens, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with fleeing to elude.
• Robert M. Livingston, 68 of New York, was charged with DUI.
THURSDAY, DEC. 10
• Zachary James Chance, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James Kelly, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Colton Cuzzort, 27 of Crossville, was ordered to serve 24 hours in city jail.
• Maranda Marie Wilson, 31 of Crossville, was ordered to serve five days in city jail.
• Billy Wayne Locklear, 57 of Rainsville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of court order.
• Bradley Eugene Vickery, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Marcus Shane Anderson, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jeffrey Hensley, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree.
FRIDAY, DEC. 11
• Justin McGaha, 29 of Rainsville, was ordered to serve 72 hours in city jail.
SATURDAY, DEC. 12
• Dalton James Gebben, 31 of North Carolina, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Janice Faye Lovelady, 57 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
SUNDAY, DEC. 13
• Rudy N. Simon, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI, violation of open container law, resisting arrest and immigration verification status.
MONDAY, DEC. 14
• Keith Garner, 40 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve two days in city jail.
