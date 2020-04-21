Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15
• Jesse Lee Daniel Baker, 25 of Pisgah, was charged with two counts of failure to pay, probation revocation, criminal mischief, attempting to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.
• Justin Tyler Cooley, 24 of Bridgeport, was charged with probation revocation, failure to appear and failure to pay.
THURSDAY, APRIL 16
• Rakim Jamewon Eldridge Liggins, 23 of Stevenson, was charged with reckless endangerment and attempting to elude.
• Nancy Foshee McCoy, 51 of Stevenson, was charged with assault.
• Jackson Ridge Clark, 22 of Trenton, Georgia, was charged with theft of property first degree.
FRIDAY, APRIL 17
• Christie Nicole Jones, 37 of Hollywood, was arrested on judge’s order.
• Rocky L. Bell was charged with criminal mischief first degree.
SATURDAY, APRIL 18
• Preston Ronald Austin, 36 of Bryant, was charged with assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation revocation and failure to pay.
SUNDAY, APRIL 19
• John Edward Raulston, 34 of Bridgeport, was charged with domestic violence third degree-harassing communications.
• John William Dunagan, 56 of Bridgeport, was charged with criminal littering, violation of open container law and bond revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15
• At 9:43 a.m., a report of harassment at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 11:30 a.m., a report of harassment at the 300 Block of Woods Cove Road.
• At 1:15 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 1:15 p.m., a report of harassment on Lee Street.
• At 6:18 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 7:20 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 10:07 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree on Broad Street.
THURSDAY, APRIL 16
• At 2:15 p.m., a report of chemical endangerment at the 300 Block of Woods Cove Road.
FRIDAY, APRIL 17
• At 8:46 a.m., a report of breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft second degree at the 800 Block of South Houston Street.
• At 1:45 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree at the 700 Block of Windsor Drive.
• At 2:11 p.m., a report of theft of lost property fourth degree at the 400 Block of Parks Avenue.
SATURDAY, APRIL 18
• At 12 a.m., a report of domestic violence third degree and theft of property first degree at the 200 Block of Parks Avenue.
• At 9:25 p.m., a report of harassment at the 400 Block of Childress Drive.
SUNDAY, APRIL 19
• At 3:18 p.m., a report of harassment, criminal mischief third degree and theft fourth degree at the 200 Block of County Road 535.
• At 4:01 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree at the 100 Block of Pat Ashmore Lane.
• At 9:09 p.m., a report of a domestic dispute at the 300 Block of Holmes Street.
ARRESTS
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15
• Bradley Joe Webster, 20 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
FRIDAY, APRIL 17
• James Rich, 46 of Section, was charged with resisting arrest, public intoxication and reckless endangerment.
• Jeffery Blake Anderson, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree, violation of domestic violence protection order and receiving stolen property fourth degree.
SUNDAY, APRIL 19
• Rebecca Ann Thompson, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
