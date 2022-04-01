On the second floor of the Jackson County Courthouse, the circuit clerk’s office is about to look different. Connie McLain is packing up the last of her things and her retirement is official on Friday. After working in the clerk’s office for 27 years, McLain is ready to make her time what she wants it to be.
“My time is my time. It’s still dawning on me that I don’t have to go to work. When you do it that long, it kind of is life and now this is all new and it’s great. This job allowed me to retire and I appreciate that,” McLain said.
Though she might not miss all the bad news that comes in when someone calls about a lawsuit, an arrest or a domestic abuse case, she will at least miss the book keeping.
“If I have to miss anything, I love book keeping,” McLain said. “I love numbers, I love that they’re exact. There’s no gray area with numbers, it’s right or it’s wrong. Until it’s right, I love finding it.”
Circuit clerk Bart Buchanan jokes that she enjoys being off while book keeping because she enjoys finding and correcting the errors.
For Buchanan, he’s losing the person he’s entrusted his office to, the one who occasionally will have to remind him what he ran for the position on in order to keep him on track and the one he knew was on the same page as him at any given time.
“When I became clerk, I made her my deputy clerk. Mine and her mindsets were kind of the same. She was invaluable. She knew everything about the office. Her being my deputy clerk, she was my second in command, I basically let her run the office. I said ‘you were a part of what made this office so great, you know what to do, I’m going to let you run it, if you need an executive decision, let me know.’ Sometimes to be a good boss is just staying out of your people’s way and letting them work,” Buchanan said. “What I appreciated the most is that she and I had the same mindset, she represented me well, she stood up for me, she represented this office well and she represented herself well.”
During the COVID pandemic and the 2020 election, McLain decided that it was as much as she could take. Despite Buchanan trying to get her to stay, her mind was made up.
“(Alabama has) a very safe (absentee ballot) system and it made it hard, hard, hard on people that handle it and I just said ‘I’m not doing it anymore’. I always thought that this would be about when I retired, it just so happened that COVID and all that happened,” McLain said.
Though she has a beach trip currently planned, the one thing McLain is positive she will make happen is visiting Cooperstown while her Braves are the World Series champions.
“Before the next World Series, I will be at Cooperstown,” McLain said.
