According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, July 3 is said to bring the hot and sultry Dog Days of Summer, which is said to continue until August 11. The expression Dog Days comes from the rising of the Dog Star, Sirius. Sirius is part of the constellation Canis Majoris - the “Greater Dog” - which is where Sirius get is canine nickname, as well as its official name, Alpha Canis Majoris. Not including our Sun, Sirius is the brightest star in the sky.
July offers unique opportunities to see celestial events, why not take the time to go outside at night and visit the stars. The naked eye can view many heavenly bodies. Some experts recommend allowing the eye at least one hour to adjust without looking at any bright lights. Night sky phone apps make viewing the night sky more interesting. Free apps can be found and used to locate and label what the viewer is seeing. When using a phone app to find the names and locations of stars and planets, keep the phone display as dim as possible to preserve your night vision. Binoculars can open the moon’s surface and even allow a spectator to see the rings of Saturn on a clear night. Online telescope purchases are not as expensive as in previous years, these tools make night watching extra special.
July 9, Mars will start a close conjunction with Regulus; the two will be paired up until July 11. At the same time, Mercury begins an evening star apparition, starting low in the west with a magnitude of -1. Each evening, Mercury will be brighter and higher in the sky as it traverses the horizon. The Last Quarter Moon will complete the show at 9:48 p.m. On July 18, Mercury will be poised just to the left of the thin crescent Moon, with Venus a bit further to the left. It is a great opportunity to see our closet planetary neighbors.
July 20, step outside at 9:00 p.m. and view the crescent Moon with Mars to its left; both located above Venus in the West. This year, the Delta Aquarid meteor shower peaks on July 29 -30. Averaging 10 meteors per hour. Best to look away from the moon to have the best view of a “shooting star.” A common misconception is that it is best to view the moon when it is full, however that is when the sun is shining straight onto its face, so details can look washed out. Try viewing it with binoculars when it is waxing or waning, when the light is hitting it indirectly. In this way the moons craters and mountains will throw a shadows on its surface and make for better viewing.
Astronomy is the oldest of the natural sciences. Much of what we do is based on the celestial bodies, calendars are based on the sun and ancient ones were based on the moon. Why not take the time to enjoy the night sky.
