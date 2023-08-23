At their regular monthly meeting the Jackson County Board of Education approved several contracts and announced some personnel changes. They also set their annual budget hearings for next month.
The Board approved two bids. They awarded the propane bid to Thompson Gas in the amount of $1.479 per gallon. Thompson Gas was the second lowest bidder. Ferrell Gas, the lowest bidder, could not accept the bid awarded to them of $1.27 per gallon. The second bid approved was from P&C Construction for the visitor bleachers for Pisgah High School and North Sand Mountain High School in the amount of $813,116.
The purchase of 32 Dell Mobile Precision 380 Graphic Laptops was approved in the amount of $48,000. This is paid for by O&M funds.
Contracts were approved between the Jackson County Board of Education and:
- Brittany Skinner and Disa Hogeland for travel for student therapy
- Pisgah High School, Section High School, Skyline High School, and Stevenson Elementary School to provide bus transportation assistance for a student from these schools
- Chassity Hancock, Audio Logical Services, for the 2023-2024 school year
Leaves approved
- Bridgett Hawkins, family medical leave, August 1-October 31
- Eric Mateo, leave of absence, August 16-October 4
Resignations accepted
- Lacinda Woodall, library media specialist, Woodville High School, effective August 17
- Madel Brown, EL instructional aide, effective August 4
- Chrystal Bailey, county-wide instructional aide, effective August 18
Transfers
- Jordan Williams from part-time teacher at Flat Rock to full-time teacher there, effective August 17
- Geneva Barrett from eight-hour custodian at Dutton School to eight-hour custodian at Kevin Dukes Career & Innovation Academy, effective August 17
- Rachel Travis from county-wide instructional aide to a Pre-K auxiliary aide at Dutton School, effective August 4
- Darby Cisco from county-wide reading coach to library media specialist at Woodville High School, effective August 17
- Adam Gilbert from teacher at Pisgah High School to a part-time science teacher at Pisgah High School, effective August 17
- Caitlin Evett from a teacher at Bridgeport Elementary School to a county-wide reading coach, effective August 23
Employments
- Joshua Myers as the electrical instructor at the Kevin Dukes Career & Innovation Academy, effective August 18
- Madel Brown as a part-time EL instructional aide, effective August 7
- Kayla Thornhill as an eight-hour custodian at Bridgeport Elementary School, effective August 16
- Kimberly Summerford as a county-wide seven-hour CNP worker, effective August 17
- Danyel Hatfield as 21st CCLC site coordinator at Pisgah High School, effective August 11
- Lebron Ferguson as a technical school bus driver for Pisgah High School, effective August 17
- Jamie Batey as a special education teacher at Woodville High School, September 1
- Addison Stevens as a part-time teacher at Macedonia School, effective August 17
- Kristie Dobbins as an eight-hour custodian at Dutton School, effective August 17
County-wide instructional aides hired, effective August 4
- Shannon Hurt initially located at Skyline High School
- Kyndall Jones initially located at Woodville High School
- Emma Crump initially located at Section High School
- Joy Cagle initially located at Bridgeport Elementary School
- Jennifer Rouse initially located at Hollywood School
- Trenton Wilson initially located at Skyline High School
- Sierra Matthews initially located at Bridgeport Elementary School, pending background clearance
- Sheila Shelton initially located at Dutton School, pending background clearance
Budget hearings are scheduled for September 12 at 8 a.m. and September 13 beginning at 5 p.m. Both of these hearings will be at the Kevin Dukes Career & Innovation Academy.
The next scheduled board meeting will be on September 13 with the work session to begin after the budget hearing.
