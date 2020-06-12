Two people were killed in a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Stevenson.
Stevenson Police Officer Luke Ballard said they were notified at 2:39 p.m. on Tuesday of a multi-vehicle crash at the 37000 Block of Highway 72 near Woodland subdivision. Ballard said a commercial vehicle and a passenger car were involved in the wreck. He said the driver of the commercial vehicle did not sustain any injuries.
Two occupants of the passenger vehicle were confirmed dead on the scene. They were Glenda Workman, 76 of Rossville, Georgia and Roberta Millican, 75 of Red Bank, Tennessee. The driver of the passenger vehicle was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover, according to Ballard.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Stevenson Police Department.
The city of Stevenson would like to say thank you to the individuals who stepped up to help until emergency medical services arrived on the scene.
