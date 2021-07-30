Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JULY 27
• Susan Maria Morrow, 55 of Woodville, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joshua Aaron Keel, 36 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Spencer Johnson, 22 of Henagar, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jeff Brooks, 62 of Huntsville, was charged with assault third degree.
• Brandon Brooks, 39 of Huntsville, was charged with assault third degree.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
• James Wendall Thomas, 63 of Rossville, Georgia, was charged with public intoxication.
• Shannon Michelle Sullivan, 49 of Stevenson, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Tabitha Brown, 40, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Thomas Dewayne Bailey, 49 of Valley Head, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
THURSDAY, JULY 29
• Daniel Scott Beardon, 38 of Albertville, was charged with theft of property third degree.
• Jacklyn Burns, 30 of Dutton, was charged with domestic violence assault.
• Raymond Brent Ledwell, 39 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Haydee Taly Ola, 22 of Scottsboro, was charged with assault first degree.
• Haley Smith, 43 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jason Wayne Sims, 36 of Woodville, was charged with failure to pay and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JULY 27
• Chase McClure, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of a court order.
• Caleb Hardy, of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 14 days in city jail.
• Caleb Aaron Tidwell, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Garon Issac Haney, 18 of Hollywood, was charged with public intoxication and possession of marijuana second degree.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
• William Marcus St. Clair, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Thomas Bailey, 49 of Valley Head, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dustin Keith Summerford, 35 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear.
• David Glenn Townson, 29 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear.
• Phillip Ray Beavers, 33 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear.
• Raymond Deavers, 33 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jordan Brock Marona, 23 of Pisgah, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Misty Stephens, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
THURSDAY, JULY 29
• Danny Ray Atkinson, 60 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Dusty DeWayne Waldrop, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Brandi Leeann Durham, 33 of Leesburg, was charged with five counts of failure to appear.
• Carter Gasque, 51 of Langston, was charged with attempt to elude.
• Stephen Smith, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
