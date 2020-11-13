A two-vehicle wreck early Thursday morning has left a Woodville man injured.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), William Courtney Parker, 25 of Woodville, was injured when the 2008 Dodge Ram he was driving and struck a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer.
The accident occurred around 3:05 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 72 near West Brock Road, approximately five miles west of Gurley. Parker was transported to a nearby hospital.
State troopers are currently investigating the wreck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.